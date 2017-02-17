Stratford Star

Florida man arrested for robbery in Stratford

By Melvin Mason on February 17, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Stratford Police say Keith Able was involved in a robbery and a robbery attempt in town.

A Florida man is facing charges after Stratford police said he robbed a bank and attempted a second robbery.

Keith Able, 55, of Florida, was arrested on Friday. Police said Able was arrested after robbing a Webster Bank location of $1,200 and then attempting to rob a Walgreens Pharmacy. Police said Able was taken into custody in Milford after he crashed a car that was stolen from South Carolina. Police said no weapons were displayed during the robberies and no one was injured.

Police said the investigation into the robberies is ongoing and charges are pending.

