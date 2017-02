Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Cecelia #735 will conduct their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 7, at 6:15 p.m., at Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street in Stratford.

A speaker will discuss the topic of possible energy savings on monthly electric charges.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Regent Lorraine Faiella at 203-377-3295.