Obituary: Mary Kraynak Nichols, 93, of Shelton

Mary Kraynak Nichols, 93, of Shelton, formerly of Sandy Hook, retired from Newtown Savings Bank, wife of the late Robert Nichols, died Feb. 14, in Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton.

Born on Dec. 3, 1923, in Bridgeport to the late George and Julia (Kerpchar) Kraynak.

Survivors include son, Garry Nichols and his wife, Barbara of New Jersey, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister, Juliann Porter of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Julie Wechter, three brothers, and three sisters.

Services: Tuesday Feb. 21, 9:15 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours: Monday, 4-7 p.m. Panachida at 6:45 p.m.