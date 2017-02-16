Stratford High used an explosive scoring performance in the second half to defeat SWC boys basketball rival Joel Barlow of Redding, 66-53, on Thursday.

T.J. Green led coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils with 27 points.

Nate Shields scored 22 points.

The duo were 10-for-12 from the foul line; Stratford was 15 of 17.

John Bike made a pair of 3-pointers.

Barlow was led by Matt McGannon with 14 points.

Stratford

Cam Peters 0 2-2 0 Nate Shields 9 4-4 22 Jack Ryan 3 0-2 7 TJ Green 9 6-8 27 John Bike 2 0-0 6 Joe August 0 2-2 2 Prince Carter 0 0-0 0 Naje Mitchell 0 0-0 0 Antonio Sciarappa 0 0-0 0 Zach Fedak 0 0-0 0 Preston Williams 0 0-0 0 Aaron Christy 0 0-0 0 Sean Carroll 0 0-0 0

Totals 23 15-17 66

By Quarter 7 14 20 25

Barlow

Danny Mangeri 1 0-0 3 Tom Rossini 2 0-0 5 Phil Villhauer 2 0-2 4 Christian Marini 0 0-0 0 Clarke Gilmore 2 1-2 6 Kevin Richatelli 1 0-0 2 Tim Tamallanca 3 1-2 8 Matt McGannon 5 2-2 14 Owen 4 3-4 11

Totals 20 7-12 53

By Quarter 10 8 15 20

3’s – Stratford – Green 3, Bike 2, Ryan 1

Barlow – McGannon 2, Tamallanca 1, Gilmore 1, Rossini 1