Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Stratford defeats Joel Barlow, 66-53

By Stratford Star on February 16, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High used an explosive scoring performance in the second half to defeat SWC boys basketball rival Joel Barlow of Redding, 66-53, on Thursday.

T.J. Green led coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils with 27 points.

Nate Shields scored 22 points.

The duo were 10-for-12 from the foul line; Stratford was 15 of 17.

John Bike made a pair of 3-pointers.

Barlow was led by Matt McGannon with 14 points.

Stratford

Cam Peters 0 2-2 0  Nate Shields 9 4-4 22  Jack Ryan 3 0-2 7  TJ Green 9 6-8 27   John Bike  2 0-0 6  Joe August 0 2-2 2  Prince Carter 0 0-0 0 Naje Mitchell 0 0-0 0 Antonio Sciarappa 0 0-0 0  Zach Fedak 0  0-0  0  Preston Williams 0 0-0 0  Aaron Christy 0 0-0 0 Sean Carroll 0 0-0 0

Totals 23 15-17 66

By Quarter 7  14  20  25

Barlow

Danny Mangeri  1 0-0 3  Tom Rossini  2 0-0 5  Phil Villhauer 2 0-2 4  Christian Marini 0 0-0 0  Clarke Gilmore 2 1-2 6  Kevin Richatelli 1 0-0 2  Tim Tamallanca 3 1-2 8  Matt McGannon 5 2-2 14  Owen 4 3-4 11

Totals 20 7-12 53

By Quarter 10  8  15  20

3’s – Stratford – Green 3, Bike 2, Ryan 1

Barlow – McGannon 2, Tamallanca 1, Gilmore 1, Rossini 1

Related posts:

  1. Bunnell, Stratford in boys basketball playoffs
  2. Cross country: Stratford completes regular season
  3. Boys basketball: Stratford falls to Westhill, 62-57
  4. Boys basketball: Stratford holds off Harding

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Bunnell's Zhyaire Fernandes nets 1,000th
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress