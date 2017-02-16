Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Bunnell’s Zhyaire Fernandes nets 1,000th

By Andy Hutchison on February 16, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Zhyaire Fernandes reached 1,000 career points with his third quarter 3-pointer, as part of his 26 point performance, and the Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated visiting Kolbe Cathedral 74-55 on Thursday.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-6 overall and 9-3 in South-West Conference play. Kolbe fell to 1-17 and 1-10.

Fernandes scored another dozen points after hitting the 1,000 mark.

Max Edwards poured in 20 points.

Brett Bogdwicz and Khalid Moreland both had seven.

The Bulldogs led 34-20 at halftime. After the Cougars cut the deficit to 10, Fernandes rattled home his milestone shot from downtown.

Bunnell and Kolbe traded 3-pointers, as Bogdwicz hit one from beyond the arc for a 40-27 lead. Fernandes and Edwards both had dunks in the third and the Bulldogs built a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

