Zhyaire Fernandes reached 1,000 career points with his third quarter 3-pointer, as part of his 26 point performance, and the Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated visiting Kolbe Cathedral 74-55 on Thursday.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-6 overall and 9-3 in South-West Conference play. Kolbe fell to 1-17 and 1-10.

Fernandes scored another dozen points after hitting the 1,000 mark.

Max Edwards poured in 20 points.

Brett Bogdwicz and Khalid Moreland both had seven.

The Bulldogs led 34-20 at halftime. After the Cougars cut the deficit to 10, Fernandes rattled home his milestone shot from downtown.

Bunnell and Kolbe traded 3-pointers, as Bogdwicz hit one from beyond the arc for a 40-27 lead. Fernandes and Edwards both had dunks in the third and the Bulldogs built a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.