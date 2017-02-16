Forest Commission to discuss dog park on Wednesday

The Roosevelt Forest Commission will likely decide next week whether they think a dog park is suitable for the town-owned forest.

Commission Chairman Bob David said Thursday that the commission will discuss a recommendation on a dog park location when it holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The meeting will take place at Town Hall.

David said he anticipates the commission will make a recommendation to the Town Council at the meeting.

“I presume we’re going to have a vote that night, I’m hoping to,” David said, noting that if a vote doesn’t happen next Wednesday he may call for a special meeting so a decision is made before the next regular Town Council meeting.

“I am cautiously optimistic this can be solved by Wednesday night,” David said, saying that a dog park where an old ranger station is “will be an enhancement to the forest.”

The discussion was prompted after the Town Council voted on Tuesday to refer a dog park recommendation to the Roosevelt Forest Commission. During the council meeting, debate ensued when a pair of councilmen said the commission had already offered its recommendation. David said the commission had not given an official recommendation.

Several speakers at the council’s public forum asked that the council approve a dog park in Roosevelt Forest. The other popular location, Longbrook Park, was opposed by neighbors of the park, who feared a dog park there would cause problems for neighbors.