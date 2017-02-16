Stratford High’s Sergio Ferreira won heavyweight title and Erik Flores was second in the 182-pound division at Saturday’s South-West Conference wrestling championships at New Fairfield High School.

New Milford won its second consecutive team title, scoring 251 points. Newtown was runner-up with 208.50. The host Rebels were third with 103. Stratford finished in eighth place with 60 points.

Ferreira, who came in third last year as a sophomore, was seeded first this time around. He pinned all three of his opponents, capped by 1:21 win by fall over Brookfield’s Wyatt Smiley in the finals.

“Sergio was focused and he wanted it pretty bad,” Stratford coach Dan German said. “He did a great job.”

Flores, a senior, had four wins, including a comeback effort against New Milford’s Michael Haggerty in the semifinals. Flores, down a point late in the bout, scored a takedown to earn a dramatic 4-3 decision to advance to the finals.

In the pinnacle match, Flores was pinned by New Fairfield’s Billy Magrino in 3:52.

“His day was really good,” German said of Flores.

German was also pleased with the effort of first-year grappler Adolpho Pacheco, who won his first 126-pound match via fall. He lost by pin to eventual champion and the SWC’s Most Outstanding Wrestler Mel Ortiz of New Milford.

“The further you make it the harder it is,” German said.

Also competing from Stratford were Sean Meisel at 106, Bruce Hines at 170 and Tristan Frownfelter at 195.

“We work hard all year long for this,” German said.