The Stratford High boys basketball team defeated Amistad, 71-69, on Wednesday.

T.J. Green scored 22 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 18-15 after one period and led 38-37 at the half.

Stratford, now 5-12, took a 55-50 lead into the final quarter.

Nate Shields scored 21 points. John Bike scored 11. Cam Peters and Jack Ryan scored six points each.

Brandon Pettway scored 29 points for Amistad (10-6).