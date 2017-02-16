Stratford Citizens Addressing Racial Equity hold community awards banquet

Stratford CARE — Citizens Addressing Racial Equity is hosting its community awards banquet on Friday, March 24, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the Oronoque Country Club, 385 Oronoque Lane, Stratford. The community awards banquet will recognize those who reflect the CARE mission of making the Stratford community strong, united, and vibrant by ensuring racial equity and promoting cultural competence.

Keynote speaker is Fahd Vahidy who is the philanthropic advisor to the Graustein family. Vahidy will address why “The Story of US” matters. The Connecticut based Graustein family aims to achieve equity in education through strategic programmatic initiatives.

The inaugural banquet will have awards in five categories: Youth Hero (recognizing those age 21 and younger); Community Service (recognizing those in police, fire, and EMT professions); Teacher (recognizing Stratford teachers); Community Advocate (recognizing those who work or volunteer with Stratford residents); and Business (recognizing inclusive and culturally competent businesses).

CARE will be accepting nominations until March 3. Nominations are encouraged and may be made by emailing [email protected] , visiting the Stratford CARE Facebook Page or Twitter @StratfordCARE.

Tickets for the banquet are $50 for a single ticket and $40 for two or more. Tickets and additional information may be obtained by contacting CARE via email, Facebook, or Twitter. Proceeds from ticket sales go to support the mission of CARE.