Stratford Star

Stratford Citizens Addressing Racial Equity hold community awards banquet

By Stratford Star on February 16, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Stratford CARE — Citizens Addressing Racial Equity is hosting its community awards banquet on Friday, March 24, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the Oronoque Country Club, 385 Oronoque Lane, Stratford. The community awards banquet will recognize those who reflect the CARE mission of making the Stratford community strong, united, and vibrant by ensuring racial equity and promoting cultural competence.

Keynote speaker is Fahd Vahidy who is the philanthropic advisor to the Graustein family. Vahidy will address why “The Story of US” matters. The Connecticut based Graustein family aims to achieve equity in education through strategic programmatic initiatives.

The inaugural banquet will have awards in five categories: Youth Hero (recognizing those age 21 and younger); Community Service (recognizing those in police, fire, and EMT professions); Teacher (recognizing Stratford teachers); Community Advocate (recognizing those who work or volunteer with Stratford residents); and Business (recognizing inclusive and culturally competent businesses).

CARE will be accepting nominations until March 3. Nominations are encouraged and may be made by emailing [email protected], visiting the Stratford CARE Facebook Page or Twitter @StratfordCARE.

Tickets for the banquet are $50 for a single ticket and $40 for two or more. Tickets and additional information may be obtained by contacting CARE via email, Facebook, or Twitter. Proceeds from ticket sales go to support the mission of CARE.

Related posts:

  1. Sterling House honors volunteers, hails change at annual dinner
  2. Stratford residents honored at Kennedy Center calendar reception
  3. Trumbull Computer Users Group meet tonight with guest speaker open to the public
  4. Adzima re-elected as treasurer of CT Funeral Directors Association

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post HAN On Demand: Simsbury at Greenwich girls hockey Next Post Conservation, fly tying topics at Nutmeg TU Feb. 21
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress