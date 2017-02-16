Fishing is not getting any less expensive, especially with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection — like all state agencies — facing budget reductions as Connecticut struggles with a deficit.

Bill Hyatt, director of the Bureau of Natural Resources, and Peter Aarrestad, director of Inland and (since a recent cost-saving merger) Marine Fisheries, recently visited the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited with an update on the finances of fishing in Connecticut.

In addition to clearing up a common myth about license fees (they are not being “raided” by the state), topics include:

Budget cuts;

Steps taken to provide services with less;

Where does the money that supports DEEP programs comes from?

How many anglers are buying fishing licenses?

Will anglers soon need to buy trout and salmon stamps?

What is the status of regulation changes affecting the Mill River in Fairfield?

This is the first of multiple programs highlighting the update from the Bureau of Natural Resources, and affects everyone who fishes in Connecticut. It’s also an example of what’s happening in other states.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.