Project labor agreement for Stratford High approved

Union members packed Town Council chambers on Tuesday, urging the town’s top board to approve a Project Labor Agreement for the Stratford High School renovation project.

They got their wish.

The Town Council voted unanimously to approve the agreement in the contract, which will prioritize hiring Stratford residents for the construction.

The Project Labor Agreement, or PLA, includes provisions to recruit and train workers by requiring contractors to participate in recruitment, apprenticeship and training programs for women, minorities and veterans and would develop qualified workers in the construction trades.

Union members packed the council chambers during the council’s public forum, urging councilors to prioritize Stratford workers in the SHS renovation project, which is set to begin later this year. They also cited a similar PLA included for the construction of Victoria Soto School, which opened last August.

The SHS renovation is expected to cost nearly $126 million. Plans call for adding a new wing west of King Street, renovating the current building and installing a new practice field. The state is expected to cover about 60% of the cost in reimbursements.

Michael Lapia of East Main Street, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 488, said town workers should have the first chance to work on the SHS renovation.

“I think it would be great if you give the people here that pay taxes the opportunity to work there first,” Lapia said. “If you vote yes for the PLA, let’s get these guys to work, let’s get them to put the money back into the community and let’s get the school built for the kids.”

Though council members supported the PLA, there was some politics. Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase, a Republican, asked to change the sponsoring of the PLA from the council’s Democratic caucus. Chase wanted it sponsored by the entire council.

Following the unanimous vote, the audience applauded loudly, with some union members standing to express their gratitude.

Peter Carroll, president of Fairfield County Building Trades and a member of IBEW Local 488, said the deal ensures that the union members who live in Stratford will have an opportunity to work on the project.

“People that live in this community are going to be able to earn money in this community, spend money in the community,” Carroll said. “We did the Soto School, which we brought in on time and under budget for the Stratford residents. That’s what we’re trying to do here today.”

However, Len Petruccelli, vice chairman of the Board of Education, said Tuesday that the council may have violated procedure by bypassing one of its standing committees in passing the PLA. He also worried there might be an increased cost and the town might not get the reimbursement, as the project was not filed as a PLA when it went to the state for approval.