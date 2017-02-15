Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs fall to Panthers

By Stratford Star on February 15, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost to Masuk High, 57-42, in an SWC girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Maura Kelly scored 11 points for coach Cheri Eleazer.

Amanda Zdru scored 10 points.

Kelly Hylton and Hannah McLaughlin had eight points each.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Newall leads Bunnell
  2. Bulldogs enter SWC playoffs with win over Masuk
  3. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell High falls to Masuk Panthers
  4. Girls basketball: Bunnell moves to 2-0 with 38-32 win

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Bunnell Bulldogs defeat Masuk High Next Post Taking a Hike: Spring in the Gunks — in January!
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress