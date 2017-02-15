Bunnell High lost to Masuk High, 57-42, in an SWC girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Maura Kelly scored 11 points for coach Cheri Eleazer.
Amanda Zdru scored 10 points.
Kelly Hylton and Hannah McLaughlin had eight points each.
