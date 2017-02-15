Andy Kern to perform comedy at Moose Lodge

The Stratford Moose Lodge 289 present Get Your Laugh On with Andy Kern and Friends on March 10, at 7 p.m., at the lodge, located at 44 Dodge Avenue.

Andy Kern dreamed of being a pro football player. Once he realized that was not going to happen, he jumped into standup comedy. He has appeared on Comedy Central and VH1 and has performed in comedy clubs, colleges, military bases and casinos.

For tickets, call 203-375-6991 or call Rich Rogers at 203-581-6948.

Tickets are $9 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m.