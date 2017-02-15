Stratford Star

Andy Kern to perform comedy at Moose Lodge

By Stratford Star on February 15, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Andy Kern

Andy Kern

The Stratford Moose Lodge 289 present Get Your Laugh On with Andy Kern and Friends on March 10, at 7 p.m., at the lodge, located at 44 Dodge Avenue.

Andy Kern dreamed of being a pro football player. Once he realized that was not going to happen, he jumped into standup comedy. He has appeared on Comedy Central and VH1 and has performed in comedy clubs, colleges, military bases and casinos.

For tickets, call 203-375-6991 or call Rich Rogers at 203-581-6948.

Tickets are $9 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Animal Rescue Society holds Fall Festival to Benefit Animals
  2. SPOTLIGHT: Events in the area
  3. Coastal Chordsmen holds open auditions Nov. 1
  4. Stratford Recreation Department offers programs for youth and adults

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Where will the pups go? Next Post Health Notes: Week of Feb. 13
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress