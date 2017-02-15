Tribute to Stratford’s Diane Buda

To the Editor:

Diane Buda recently died at 70 years old. She and Ed “Beefy” Hargus were my local role models for greatness in working for the civic benefit of Stratford’s senior citizens, children, families, businesses, and employees.

Diane would best be described as a loving and devoted wife and mother. Tragedy hit with the death of her teen son in an auto accident the month after the 1991 public initiative vote which the public endorsed for a 2% budget cap; term limits, and prohibition against financial self-interests. Diane and her best friend, Eleanor Burke created the concept of the Public Initiative, collected 22,000 signatures, and tirelessly worked for good government.

Diane was brilliant and hard worker. Diane’s husband was a plumbing contractor. Diane assisted business operations. Diane was also a legal assistant, recently working in the U.S. Attorney’s office. Diane’s legal background gave birth to the public initiative referendums. Constitutionally, the public can’t legislate, despite being listed in the Declaration of Independence as a train of abuse. However, Stratford’s people voted to endorse. The public has seen how the parties have acted and the ethics involved, or lack thereof.

Diane was kind, generous, caring, and active to help other people, her church, friends, strangers, and even animals as her obituary suggests donations to S.T.A.R.S.

Diane, much like Ed (a.k.a. Saint of Stratford’s senior citizens), were towers of nonpartisan integrity, town treasures as personification of civic activism, and paragons of human decency. The late Ray Voccola credited “Beefy” (a fellow Democrat and World War II veteran) for being the leader to create the Baldwin Center.

I’ve met Ralph Nader, governors, senators, congressmen, state and local legislators, lawyers, judges, federal attorneys, states’ attorneys, labor and management at the local, state, and federal levels. Nader, Diane Buda, and Ed “Beefy” Hargus epitomize standards of the 1958 Code of Ethics for all government service.

My sincerest condolences to Diane’s loved ones.