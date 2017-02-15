LETTER: Hiking school budget hurts seniors

To the Editor:

I guess Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson needs a class on common sense. Her new proposed budget is $5 million more than the current budget. Well, she needs to know that there are a lot of people whom are on fixed incomes and can no longer afford to pay out more in taxes. My wife and I are among them, I took a hit of $40,000 less when I retired, why don’t we trade monies, Mrs. Robinson. it will be a wake up call to you.

The new name for the Board of Education should be the “Board of Greed.” These “educators” claim each year that “it’s all about the children.” Well, we as taxpayers are tired of being lied to. The top pay for the superintendent should be $100,000, assistant superintendents $90,000, principals $80,000, assistant principals $70,000 and last but not least, the teachers, $45,000 to $65,000 and all should pay their own retirement, just as I did. If they don’t like these pay scales, then go get a job elsewhere.

I just lost a wonderful neighbor next door to us, it wasn’t her fault her home went into foreclosure but the greed of some people working for the town. This will happen more because there are too many people that are living on fixed incomes that can’t afford anymore money. We shouldn’t have to pay any money towards the education budget, for we already did are part and haven’t had children in schools for years. I believe there should be a cutoff of 62 years of age when you no longer have to pay into the school system, this is just fair to the senior citizens of the town.

Superintendent Robinson, I just want to let you know something. Between my wife and I, we got another $72 more a year, that’s right, $72, for the year for our Social Security. How are we to afford a tax increase? Stop eating? Stop taking medications? Stop paying for our heat? Where is it going to stop?