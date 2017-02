Joseph F. Camillo Sr., of Lewiston, Maine, tool and die maker, husband of the late Agnes V. Szobota Camillo, died Feb. 11, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, Dec. 16, 1921; U.S. Army sergeant, World War II, European Campaign.

Survived by son, Joseph Camillo Jr. and wife, Rose Ann, daughters, Joyce Camillo Gray and husband, Harry, and Marie Camillo Reimensnyder and husband, Tim, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.