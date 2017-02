Team members (front row) are: Oscar Gomez, Alberto Cuevas, Amy Perrelli and Amanda Christiano; (second row) Jon Mercado, Bob Weide, Romy Rowley and Uriel Baker.

I’d Hit That captured both the Stratford Recreation Department’s Coed Power Volleyball League regular season and playoff title.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement