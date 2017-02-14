Stratford Star

Obituary: Alma Barry, 101

By Stratford Star on February 14, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Alma Barry, 101, co-owner of Ye Olde Tavern and Ye Olde Restaurant with her brother, the late Roy Barbero, wife of the late Edward Barry, died Feb. 11, in Lord Chamberlain Health Care Center, Stratford.

Born in New York City, Nov. 14, 1915, daughter of the late Louis and Rina Marchisio Barbero, Survivors include her son, Ray Barry and his wife, Kathie, daughter, Patricia Barry, sister-in-law, Rita Spada Barbero, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.

Services: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Entombment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery Garden Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Teddy needs a home Next Post Obituary: Lydia Palma (Ianniello) Ciotti, 93, of Stratford
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress