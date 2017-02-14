Obituary: Alma Barry, 101

Alma Barry, 101, co-owner of Ye Olde Tavern and Ye Olde Restaurant with her brother, the late Roy Barbero, wife of the late Edward Barry, died Feb. 11, in Lord Chamberlain Health Care Center, Stratford.

Born in New York City, Nov. 14, 1915, daughter of the late Louis and Rina Marchisio Barbero, Survivors include her son, Ray Barry and his wife, Kathie, daughter, Patricia Barry, sister-in-law, Rita Spada Barbero, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.

Services: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Entombment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery Garden Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.