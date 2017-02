The Bunnell High boys basketball team lost a 47-44 SWC road decision to Bethel High on Monday.

Max Edwards led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Josh Vasquez had 11.

The game was tight throughout.

Bunnell led 10-9 after one quarter and 22-20 at the half.

Bethel took a 36-35 lead into the final period.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Dakota Nyborg (15 points) and Chris Towey (13 points).