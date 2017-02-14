Stratford Star

Stratford resident stars in Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley

By Stratford Star on February 14, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, People, Regional · 0 Comments

Stratford resident Tondrea Mabins as Mrs. Muller.

The Westport Community Theatre production of Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, runs  through Feb. 26, Fridays and Saturdays, at 8 p.m., Sundays, at 2 p.m., with a Thursday performance on Feb. 16, at 8 p.m., at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue. Kevin Pelkey directs the local cast of Kristin Gagliardi, Susan Stanton, T. Sean Maher and Stratford resident Tondrea Mabins.

Mabins graduated from Belmont University with a bachelor of arts in theatre concentrating in playwriting and directing, and plays Mrs. Muller in the WCT production. She has been seen in Little Shop of Horrors as Ronnette, as Viney in The Miracle Worker, Aunt Em in The Wiz, Calpurnia in To Kill A Mockingbird , Dorothea in Eleemosynary, and Tina Turner in Wedding Singer. She also has been part of the ensemble in Dreamgirls.

For tickets, at $25, $23 for seniors and students, visit westportcommunitytheatre.com, or call 203-226-1983.

