LETTER: Thanks to Gov. Malloy

This letter was addressed to Gov. Dannel Malloy. It is printed here with permission.

Dear Gov. Dannel Malloy:

Recently, I have had the pleasure of listening to your address to the state of Connecticut. While I now reside in Rhode Island as I am in college, I am beyond thankful to have you watching out for my home state.

For starters, I loved that you thanked your audience; it was very humble of you. Furthermore, I was pleased to hear about your legislation that protected 8,000 jobs at Sikorsky Aircraft and doubled spending with local suppliers. It means very much considering Sikorsky is just two minutes away from my house. Another point that stood out is when you said that predictability equals confidence. It’s important to stimulate confidence in others to participate in state economy. Predictability is also important and how it allows businesses to expands and put down roots, since I know this has been a growing issue in our state.

The first issue that stood out to me was making state government more cost effective. I believe it is important to allocate resources while also providing essential services and saving money. It interested me to hear that you have reduced state agencies by 28%. I also appreciated your note that we need to spend less on overtime.

It’s important to highlight how our state distributes aid to towns and cities, especially regarding education. I also agree that because town aid is 20% of the state budget, it’s important to look to improve. Thank you, for questioning whether our state is providing all students with a quality education, as you have three sons, I am sure you know the importance of a child’s education. As a college student I agree that a new system must be developed to calculate educational aid that takes into account more factors.

In conclusion, thank you so much for all of your continued efforts to better the state. As a social work major and a future policy maker, I strive to back up your efforts and support your decisions. Now as you said, let’s get to work.