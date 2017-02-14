Square One Friends meet at Sterling House Feb. 23

Friends of Square One Theatre Company, the volunteer organization of the Stratford-based theatre, will conduct their first meeting of the new year on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street in Stratford. The meeting, which is open to both members and newcomers, will focus on the remainder of the theatre’s 27th anniversary season.

A short business meeting, conducted by President Melissa Manzione and a rundown of upcoming Friends events will begin the program. The Friends currently are making plans for their annual spring lunch fund-raiser as well as other volunteer activities.

Artistic Director Tom Holehan will discuss the upcoming production of Chapatti, an Irish romance by Christian O’Reilly that opens at the theatre on March 2. Actors Lucy Babbitt and Al Kulcsar will perform a short scene from the play and a question/answer session will follow the preview. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call the Square One Theatre Company at 203-375-8778.