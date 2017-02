Obituary: Margaret Rohlman, 83, of Stratford

Margaret Rohlman, 83, of Stratford, retired assembler with Remington Razor, died Feb. 11, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Frank and Sussie (Goffa) Suchara.

Survivors include children, Paul “Butch” Thiebault Jr. and Linda Stasko, both of Ansonia, grandchildren, Heather Jones and her husband, Seth, Tracy King and her husband, Erik, Melissa Barrett and her husband, Jason and Erik Stasko, five great-grandchildren, a brother, Frank Suchara Jr. of Milford, a sister, Pauline Vargoshe and her husband, Steve of Bethany and several nieces and nephews.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.