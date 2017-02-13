Stratford Star

Obituary: Julia M. Nappi Passalacqua, 95, of Stratford

Julia M. Nappi Passalacqua, 95, of Stratford, retired employee of Dictaphone, wife of the late Victor P. Passalacqua, died Feb. 10, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Francisco and Bettina Speizia Nappi.

Survived by children, Victor Passalacqua of Oxford, and Elizabeth Telesha of Griswold, grandson, David Telesha, sister Caroline Wohlforth of Westport, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Gabe, Joe and Louis Nappi and sisters, Philomena Gallucci, Mary Ann Candido, Rose Cellini and Frances Nappi.  

Services: Friday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.  There are no calling hours.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

