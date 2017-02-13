Stratford schools opening Monday on a two-hour delay

More wintry weather over the weekend has forced Stratford Public Schools to open on a two-hour delay on Monday.

The town’s Public Works have been busy nearly all weekend treating roads following snow and freezing rain that have fallen over the past four days. Stratford schools were closed on Thursday and Friday after nearly a foot of snow fell in town last week.

While children will have to go to classes, town employees have the day off as Stratford Town Hall and other town buildings are closed for a legal holiday. Meetings at Town Hall, including Town Council, will now take place on Tuesday night.