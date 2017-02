Two wrestlers each from Stratford High School and Bunnell High School earned medals (top four) at the SWC Wrestling Championships held at New Fairfield High School on Saturday.

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan (Bunnell) was third at 160 pounds; Sergio Ferreira (Stratford) the champion in the heavyweight division; Jason Milfort (Bunnell) second at 195 pounds; and Erik Flores (Stratford) second at 182 pounds.