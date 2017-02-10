EDITORIAL: Valentine’s Day

Next Tuesday, many Stratford residents will join the rest of the world in celebrating love. Yes, it’s Valentine’s Day.

For many, it’s a time we’re overwhelmed by heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and shades of the color red are omnipresent. Come next Tuesday, you’re sure to see men rushing to flower shops, desperate to pick up a dozen roses to make sure they remain in the good graces of the women in their lives. Restaurants will also see more traffic than usual, greeting couples anxious to set a good mood with a dinner by candlelight. And for some, the day may include a shiny ring being placed on a loved one’s left ring finger after the word “yes” comes in reply to the question “Will you marry me?”

Children will also take part in the day, making hearts out of construction paper, eating heart-shaped candies with special messages like “Be Mine,” “Miss You” and “Crazy 4 U.” They may also work with their teachers to create homemade Valentine’s Day cards to give to their parents or grandparents, a sweet way to participate in the day.

While a bouquet of roses, chocolates, dipped strawberries, and greeting cards all offer a way of showing love, the most important thing to do this Valentine’s Day is to be there. The person you love probably appreciates your presence more than any trinkets. Showing love can be as simple as a home-cooked meal, a night on the couch next to each other with a bowl of popcorn and a favorite movie on the television screen, or even a walk by the river. (Assuming it’s not too cold outside and the snow has melted.) Maybe Valentine’s Day can include a couple’s jog after you both get off work. Perhaps part of the day can involve flipping through a photo album — or these days, the photos you two shared on your Facebook pages. Or maybe Chinese takeout?

Many folks tend to get a warped idea of what Valentine’s Day should be. But really, not every guy has to don a tuxedo and be the suavest looking man in the world, and not every woman has to look as though she’s about to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards. You two fell in love for a reason, and being there with each other, for each other, matters a lot more than the reddest roses or the shiniest diamond. Be there for each other, even if one of you gets home a little later because he or she had to work late. (Or if the person you love is a firefighter and had to respond to a small kitchen fire caused by a guy trying a bit too hard to impress with the candles.)

We would also urge you not to brag too much about your great Valentine’s Day to your friends who may still be waiting for someone to love. Love isn’t a competition, and it isn’t about bragging rights.

And given the state of politics these days, maybe Americans can take a moment to put aside the debating and share some heart-shaped candies. The world could use a lot more love, and that should last far beyond Feb. 14.