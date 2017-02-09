Stratford Star

Fire displaces three families in Stratford

By Melvin Mason on February 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Firefighters responded on Thursday to a fire on Thompson Street. – Brian Lampart photo

Three families were forced out of their homes on Thursday after a fire at a building on Thompson Street.

Firefighters responded to a 3-unit apartment building at 164 Thompson Street on Thursday afternoon. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said crews found an active fire in the basement of the building that worked its way up through a common utility chase that penetrated into the bathrooms on all three floors.

Thirty-four firefighters responded to the scene, battling the fire through the heavy snowfall that descended on Stratford. Firefighters from Milford also responded, while Bridgeport firefighters assisted with station coverage.

Lampart said the fire is still under investigation.

