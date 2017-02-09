Judge denies appeal to Stratford High renovation variances

A car wash owner’s legal challenge to hold up the Stratford High School renovation was denied by a state Superior Court judge.

In a decision handed down on Wednesday, Judge Edward Krumeich rejected Reef LLC’s challenge of Board of Zoning Appeals’ approvals of six variances that would allow for the renovation of the 92-year-old school building. Reef LLC is the owner of the car wash at 311 and 341 King St., located west of the Stratford High campus.

In his memorandum of decision, Krumeich said “it is apparent that the ZBA recognized the net effect of constructing a modern high school on the site of Stratford High School would improve the health, safety and quality of the area and reduce the effect of existing non-conformities, which is consistent with and in furtherance of the zoning laws and regulations and the plan of conservation and development.”

The judge added that Reef “failed to meet its burden that the ZBA acted illegally, arbitrarily or in abuse of its discretion.”

Reef LLC claimed that the SHS renovation would adversely affect the business.

Town officials approved the renovation project last year. It is expected to cost about $125.9 million. It would include a new wing west of King Street, renovate the current building and install a new practice field. Under the plan, Stratford is expected to receive about $73 million in state reimbursement, covering more than 60% of the cost. Stratford would have to pay about $52 million.

Reef LLC has also challenged approvals granted by the Zoning Commission related to the renovation.

Mayor John Harkins said last August that Reef LLC was looking for a financial gain at the expense of taxpayers.