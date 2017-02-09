Stratford Star

Mondays @ 7 networking group meets Feb. 13

February 9, 2017

Sandra Long, founder and owner of Post Road Consulting and author, will present “Use LinkedIn, Personal Branding and Referrals In Your Job Search“ to Mondays @ 7 Networking Group on Feb. 13, at 8 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road.

Long is the author of LinkedIn for Personal Branding: The Ultimate Guide.

Meetings are free and open to the public.

M@7 is a networking and job search skills organization.

Email: mondaysseven@gmail.com. Website: mondaysat7.org.

Schedule: Networking and announcements, 7-8 a.m.; presentation with Q&A, 8-9 a.m.; clean-up, 9-9:15 a.m.

Directions: United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57). Merritt Parkway, Exit 42. Drive about ¼ mile north. Entrance on left. Parking in back on right — in the visitor spaces. Enter and walk down the right corridor.

