Snowstorm slams Stratford

Stratford and the rest of Connecticut woke up to a major dumping of snow on Thursday.

The snowstorm has left more than nine inches in town, leaving streets tough to traverse by car. Many residents opted to stay indoors rather than walking in the snow and wind.

United Illuminating reported at 1:40 p.m. that 40 of its customers were out of power.

Stratford Town Hall and other town buildings were closed on Thursday ahead of the storm. Stratford Public Schools were also closed for the day. It’s unclear whether schools will be canceled or delayed on Friday.

The Stratford Library was closed on Thursday.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.