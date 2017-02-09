Stratford refuse collection holiday hours

The Sanitation Division of Public Works will be working on Monday, Feb. 13, Lincoln’s birthday and Monday, Feb. 20, President’s Day to provide uninterrupted collection of refuse and recycling. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on both days. The transfer station will be open on Saturday, Feb. 11 and 18, from 8 a.m.-noon.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.