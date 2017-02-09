Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will closed on Feb. 9, 20, 23. Open swim and lane laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Spanish classes

Spanish Language classes for children in grades 2-6 runs Mondays, beginning Feb. 13 for six weeks from 3:15-4:15 p.m., Johnson Academy. Fee is $100 and registration is through Feb. 10.

Harlem Globetrotter tickets

The Stratford Recreation Department has discounted tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters at Webster Bank Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Seats are limited. Tickets are $30 for corner section seats. Tickets on sale through Feb. 10 or until sold out. Tickets may be purchased at the Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. A portion of the tickets assist the Department’s summer scholarship program. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8-4:30. Tickets will be available for pick up on Feb. 14.

Hot Shot basketball contest

Stratford Recreation is hosting the local CRPA Hot Shot contest for boys and girls ages 9-15 on Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m., Birdseye Complex. There is no fee, but you must register and provide a copy of Birth Certificate. Register through Feb. 16.

Movie at Flood Pool

Free movie night, The Secret Life of Pets Friday, Feb. 17, 6:15 p.m., Flood Pool. For those swimming, the fee is $1 for children under 18 and $2 for adults. Those sitting in the bleachers are free. Bring floaties and small inner tubes. Lifejackets available.

Professor Egghead

Professor Egghead science class for ages 3-6 begins Monday, March 6, 3:30-4:30, Birdseye Complex. Registration is through Feb. 24. Cost is $130 for the 10 classes.

Youth indoor tennis clinics

Stratford Recreation Department is taking registration for Indoor Youth Tennis Clinics held at Chapel School on Tuesdays, Feb. 28-March 28. Registration is Feb. 10-26, and may be done online at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office located at 468 Birdseye Street. Pee Wee Tennis (age 3-5) is 3:45-4:15, $75; Juniors Tennis (age 5-7), 4:15-5:15, $105; Age 7-11, 5:15-6:15, $105.

NCAA Women’s Regional Basketball tickets

The Recreation Department has discounted tickets for the Women’s NCAA Regional Basketball Tournament at Webster Bank Arena for Saturday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. (subject to change). Seats are limited. The two session tickets are $56. Tickets on sale through Feb. 24 or until sold out. Ticket forms maybe obtained at the Recreation Department office 468 Birdseye Street and online at townofstratford.com/recreation. You must have a user id and password. Contact the Recreation Department for information at 203-385-4052. Tickets are limited and will be available for pickup on March 6.

Franklin afterschool program

The Stratford Recreation Department is accepting registration for the after school program held at Franklin School. The program is from 3:35-4:30. The program is free and is for children in grades 4-6. Grades 5 and 6 will meet on Monday and Wednesday while grades 3 and 4 meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The program does close on school half days, holidays and weather related closings. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Office at Short Beach. Program ends on March 30, 2017.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents on Fridays. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.