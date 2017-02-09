Bunnell High’s girls and boys indoor track and field teams piled up impressive individual performances, including several top-10 finishes, highlighted by Ramsley Exantus’ victory in the 55 meter hurdles event, in Saturday’s South-West Conference championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Weston led the girls teams with 91 points and Bunnell came in ninth with 10 points. On the boys side, Immaculate of Danbury and Weston tied for first with 72 and Bunnell placed seventh with 34 points.

Bunnell coach Brendan Blackwell was pleased with the performance of his team. “I’m definitely happy. They’ve worked hard throughout the season despite the weather,” said Blackwell, adding that the Bulldogs practice outside when they are able to. “We had some personal best’s today.”

Exantus was first in the hurdles event, crossing the finish line in 8.10 seconds. Exantus also earned fourth in the 300 with a time of 37.56.

In the 55 meter dash, Elijah Henry and Christ N’Dabian gave the Bulldogs as two-three finish as Henry clocked in with a time of 6.68 seconds and N’Dabian finished in 6.84.

Both 4×200 meter relay squads broke the top five.

The boys relay contingent, comprising Exantus, Henry, N’Dabian and Alex Mosley was third in 1:37.42. The girls relay of Dardielle Exantus, Fabiola Millien-Faustin, Daniela Petillo and Jayleen Herrara came in fifth in a time of 1:57.39.

The 4×400 girls and boys each finished among the top ten.

The girls squad comprising Leanny Hernandez, Isabella Puzzo, Lynette Rios and Rachel Ciuci came in seventh in 4:52.78. For the boys, Bruce Claxton, John Tu, Abbas Harris and Joshua Lisa finished in 10th place with a time of 3:58.27.

Bunnell’s 1600 sprint medley relay teams both placed ninth. Cullen Roper, Justin Almonte, Malcolm Bruce and Dennis Johnson clocked in at 4:11.10. Thelma Ogazi, Courtney Stewart, Puzzo and Valensa Antoine had a time of 4:57.38.

In the 1000 meter race, Antoine placed sixth in 3:23.09 and Puzzo finished in 11th with a time of 3:27.85.

Joshua Lisi came in 11 in the 600, with a time of 1:31.06.

The Bulldogs put in some good work in the field events.

In the shot put, Rochelle Buchanan had a toss of 25-10.75, good for 13th.

Herrara came in sixth in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, and Cullen Roper was 11th in the long jump with a leap of 17-08.50.

High jumper Francesca Barone cleared the bar at 4-06 for third place, and Laura Dominique reached 4-04 for 10th place.