Racing, throwing and jumping against the best of the track and field athletes in the South-West Conference, Stratford High’s girls and boys squads put forth some tremendous efforts in Saturday’s conference championship meet at New Haven’s Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Stratford’s boys came in 11th behind Khalil Sokunle’s first-place finish in the 55 meter dash. The girls did not factor into the team placement but had a few highlights.

Weston was first among the girls squads with 91 points. On the boys side, Immaculate of Danbury and Weston tied for first with 72.

“Leading up to this they’ve done a great job of working on their individual events. It’s definitely showing today,” said Mike Forget, coach of the Red Devils, adding that the squads had some school record-setting performances in the meet.

Sokunle sprinted across the finish line in just 6.67 seconds to edge Bunnell’s Elijah Henry (6.68) by the slimmest of margins.

A key to Sokunle’s success, beyond his speed, is his approach to begin the race.

“He’s perfected his start and he’s doing a great job,” said Forget, adding that Sokunle should contend for a state title and, with a strong enough performance stands to qualify for the State Open. “We want to see the same performance. He’s right there with the top kids in Class M.”

Stratford’s 4×200 meter relay team of Isabella Moshier, Aoife Smith, Emily Goddard and Alanya Gatling finished seventh, one spot away from scoring points, after breaking two minutes (1:59.96).

Smith came in ninth in the 1600, showing her stamina for a 5:59.12 finish. Alex Pena was 11th in the 300, clocking in at 39.01.

In the field events, the Red Devils made some noise in the shot-put and long jump competitions, with two athletes in each event.

Caitlin Bacon’s shot put throw of 26-07.50 and Kyla Smith’s toss of 25-11.50 gave the Stratford duo placements of ninth and 12th, respectively.

In the long jump event, Emily Goddard was 14 with a leap of 13-07.25, and Gatling came in 16th with a jump of 12-10.