Stratford’s 12-year-old Lucy Kopin and Kara Brooks, 6th graders at Stratford Academy Johnson House, competed at the USA Gymnastics CT State Meet held Feb. 4 at Killingly High.

Kopin placed first and Brooks in the All-Around.

Kopin earned first place on beam and floor routine, second on bars and fifth on vault.

Brooks earned second place on floor routine, third place on bars and beam and fourth on vault.

Kopin attends Gymnastic and Cheerleading Academy in Fairfield.

Brooks attends Polly’s School of Gymnastics in Stratford.