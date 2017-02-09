What’s on at the movies?

As we continue to count down to Oscar night, let’s look at some movies with Academy connections.

Take a look at what’s showing this weekend on broadcast and standard cable stations.

Pop some corn and enjoy the flicks!

Friday, February 10

Flight (2012)

Denzel Washington, a strong contender for Best Actor this year for Fences, was last nominated for his devastating portrayal of an airline pilot facing many demons. As with any Washington portrayal, the actor reaches beneath the surface to find the character’s soul.

6 p.m., FXM

Apollo 13 (1995)

This Best Picture nominee was considered a strong contender for the top prize until director Ron Howard was snubbed for the Best Director award. Even though he was later named the year’s best by the Director’s Guild of America, the movie the momentum and ultimately lost the Oscar to Braveheart.

8 p.m., The History Channel

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

Movie fans often complain about the Academy in 1940 when it awarded Best Actor to James Stewart in The Philadelphia Story over Henry Fonda in this adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel. Fonda had to wait to 1982 to win an Oscar, shortly before his death, for On Golden Pond.

8 pm, Turner Classic Movies

Saturday, February 11

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Katherine Hepburn was a surprise Best Actress winner – her second of four Oscars – for her quiet portrayal of a supportive wife and mother in this drama about interracial marriage. She was chosen over, among others, Anne Bancroft in The Graduate and Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde.

8:30 a.m., Turner Classic Movies

Gypsy (1962)

Rosalind Russell never won an Oscar for acting even though she was nominated four times, the last for Auntie Mame in 1958. Many thought this role – in the movie version of the stage musical – might take her to Oscar night. But 1962 was an exceptional year for actresses and she was overlooked.

3 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Easy A (2010)

As Emma Stone gets ready for the Academy Awards – and a possible Oscar win for La La Land – she can look to this performance as one that generated a lot of buzz earlier in her career. She is delightful as a young lady in high school who sees a different world than many of her fellow students.

2:30 p.m., USA

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Woody Allen’s tribute to love in families was a strong Oscar contender in 1986 with awards going to Dianne Wiest as Best Supporting Actress, Michael Caine as Best Supporting Actor and Allen for his screenplay. Years later, this reigns as one of Allen’s strongest films.

8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

The Proposal (2009)

The same year she won an Oscar for The Blind Side, Sandra Bullock delighted audiences with this romantic comedy about an overbearing boss who asks her assistant to get married so she won’t be deported. As silly as the film sounds, Bullock makes it work.

8:30 p.m., USA

Sunday, February 12

High Society (1956)

Shortly after winning the Best Actress Oscar for The Country Girl – over Judy Garland in A Star is Burn – Grace Kelly made a musical of her own with this remake of The Philadelphia Story. Also on hand are three other Oscar winners, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Celeste Holm.

10:30 a.m., Turner Classic Movies

How the West Was Won (1963)

Oscar wisely honored the screenplay for this Best Picture contender back in 1963, the same year that Tom Jones was the surprise winner of the top award. Debbie Reynolds shines in an all-star cast as a woman determined to make a life for herself on the American frontier.

5 p.m., Turner Classic Movies