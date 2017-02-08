Stratford Star

Stratford Town Hall closed Thursday ahead of snowstorm

By Melvin Mason on February 8, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

With Stratford set to receive heavy snowfall on Thursday, most town buildings will be closed for the day.

Town officials announced Wednesday that Town Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed all day Thursday. This includes the Baldwin Center, the Birdseye Complex and the South End Community Center. The Stratford police and fire departments as well as the Department of Public Works will be open.

Stratford Public Schools announced earlier in the day that schools will be closed on Thursday.

Town officials also announced a parking ban will go into effect at midnight. Residents are asked to park on the odd side of town streets to allow Public Works crews to clear the roads. Stratford police will be enforcing the ban.

Know of any snow-related cancellations or closures? Let us know. Email us at editor@StratfordStar.com. You can also send us your snow photos. Please indicate who’s in the picture and where you are in town.

Stay with The Stratford Star and the HAN Network for more coverage of the snowstorm. 

Related posts:

  1. I-95 bridge work in Stratford to close lanes at night
  2. Town certifies there are enough signatures in WPCA petition
  3. Wayne’s Walk Foundation holds their 5th annual 5K Walk Saturday
  4. District 2 hopefuls make their cases

Previous Post Stratford schools closed Thursday ahead of snowstorm
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress