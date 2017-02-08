Stratford Town Hall closed Thursday ahead of snowstorm

With Stratford set to receive heavy snowfall on Thursday, most town buildings will be closed for the day.

Town officials announced Wednesday that Town Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed all day Thursday. This includes the Baldwin Center, the Birdseye Complex and the South End Community Center. The Stratford police and fire departments as well as the Department of Public Works will be open.

Stratford Public Schools announced earlier in the day that schools will be closed on Thursday.

Town officials also announced a parking ban will go into effect at midnight. Residents are asked to park on the odd side of town streets to allow Public Works crews to clear the roads. Stratford police will be enforcing the ban.

Know of any snow-related cancellations or closures? Let us know. Email us at editor@StratfordStar.com. You can also send us your snow photos. Please indicate who’s in the picture and where you are in town.

Stay with The Stratford Star and the HAN Network for more coverage of the snowstorm.