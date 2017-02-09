Stratford Star

LETTER: Paying the piper

February 9, 2017

To the Editor:

Stratford has microcosmic relationships to Connecticut and federal governments and political parties. Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are among the top five states losing population.

Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy wants municipalities to pay $400 million annually for teachers’ pensions and widen all of I-95 to four lanes per side. That could mean $27 million added Stratford taxes or six mills. I agree with wider I-95, yet would than mean Ferry Boulevard homes, new apartments, and businesses would be subject to eminent domain?

Fifty percent of Stratford’s town workers’ benefits and pay cost dwarf Connecticut’s cost, compared to remaining and new employees and private sector. For Stratford and Get Answers should include these in Stratford’s priorities and transparency. Town and Board of Education

Health care costs and private sector comparatives; 650 pensioners and 300 futures on defined benefit plan (inequitable to taxpayers, 50% existing, and all new employees); Money paid to attorneys since 1996; Raymark health; nonconforming four-story apartment buildings.

According to News 12: In a decade, 1,200 Bridgeport homes were foreclosed by Bridgeport’s Water Pollution Control Authority. I’ve emailed Stratford Town Councilors: proof annual sewer fees should be maximum $250 annually, the 2009 fees, covering overhead and bond debt repayment. According to state law: WPCA collected fees are for separate budget only covering WPCA expenses, including debt repayment. Since Mayor Harkins’ 2010 election, perhaps $13 million in overcharges?

George E. Mulligan

  • Joe Pedoto

    Where to begin? Microcosmic relationships.That sounds like a line from a Marvel comic book. There’s also an ever-increasing amount of sentence fragments in George’s letters making for an even harder read.

    You’ve got to love George’s continuing rant about sewer costs. Say George, why don’t you just include that “proof” in your letter so that everyone could evaluate your “reasoning” and “logic?”

    The third paragraph makes a comparison that cries out for any supporting facts. Of course, George provides none. If he tells you that you’re a dwarf, you’d just better believe it.

    Long before DJT and Kellyanne Conway, Stratford has had its very own generator of fake news and alternative facts. George, perhaps you should move to Washington, DC and work in the new administration? You’d fit right in.

