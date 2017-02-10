Doubt: A Parable

The Westport Community Theatre will present John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize drama, Doubt: A Parable, opening Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue. Performances continue through Feb. 26, on Friday and Saturday at 8 and Sunday at 2, with a Thursday performance on Feb. 16 at 8.

Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students, available at westportcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 203-226-1983.

Collection highlights

A new exhibition, Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection, will open Saturday, Feb. 11, featuring 36 paintings and seven sculptures. Organized by Peter C. Sutton, The Susan E. Lynch Executive Director, and curated by Courtney Skipton Long, Zvi Grunberg Postdoctoral Fellow 2016/17 at the Bruce Museum, the exhibit will be on view through June 11.

The Bruce Museum is at One Museum Drive in Greenwich; gallery hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org or call 203-869-0376.

Winter birding

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s senior director of science and conservation Milan Bull will lead a program on Winter Backyard Birding on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street. The one-hour program is for people ages 12 and older.

To register for the free program, call 203-259-6305 x109; for more information, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.

Historical Valentine’s

The Wilton Historical Society will offer a chocolate-making workshop for kids in grades K-8 on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 to noon; registration is required, by email to info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.

On Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., the historical society will offer an adult Sweets for Sweethearts at 3 p.m., when participants will create their own candies. Pre-registration, as for the children’s program, is required. The Wilton Historical Society is at 224 Danbury Road/Route 7; wiltonhistorical.org.

A cappella

Music & Arts at Westport’s Christ & Holy Trinity Church will present the British a cappella octet VOCES8 on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. The concert will take place at the church on Myrtle Avenue at Church Lane. A complimentary reception will follow in the Great Hall.

The concert, A Choral Tapestry, will offer a repertoire spanning 500 years of music from Palestrina to Nat “King” Cole. Tickets are $35/preferred seating; general seating is $25 for adults and $10 for children 18 and younger. For reservations, visit chtwestport.org/tickets.

Bluegrass night

The Westchester Bluegrass Club at 33 Lake Way, Purdys, N.Y., will present The Grant Gordy Bluegrass Band on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. Admission is $15.

Doors will open at 6:30; there’s an acoustic jam at 7 and an open-mic session at 8. Refreshments will be served; BYOB. For more information, email westchesterbluegrassclub@gmail.com or call 914-213-9212.

Darwin Day Dinner

The Southern Connecticut Darwin Day Dinner Committee will host Walter Jetz of Yale University at its ninth annual Darwin Day Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s, 2748 Boston Post Road, Darien. His topic will be Chasing Birds with Satellites: Taking the Pulse of the Planet.

The evening will begin at 6 with a cocktail hour, followed by a full-course dinner at 7. For an invitation and reservations, visit darwindayct.org or call John at 646-221-9134.

Magpie’s tribute

Magpie (the duo of Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner) will perform Rachel Carson — Songs for the Earth at Walkabout Clearwater Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 250 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, N.Y.

Doors open at 6:30 and the concert will begin at 7:30; refreshments will be available before the show and during intermission. Tickets are $18 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or $23 at the door. For more information, visit walkaboutclearwater.org or call 914-946-1625.

Comedy at the Klein

Comedian Elizardi Castro, a former prosecutor turned defense attorney, will perform Law & Disorder on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport.

Tickets are $15 and $20 and all proceeds benefit Turn Around Arts and After School at the Klein. For rservations, visit theklein.org or call 800-424-0160.

Love songs, etc.

Carla Cooke (Sam Cooke’s youngest daughter) and Jeff Pitchell and The Texas Flood will perform Love Songs and Out-of-Love Songs, Featuring The Music of Sam Cooke, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. The Valentine’s Celebration at the Palace Danbury will include free perfume (Carla Cooke’s You Send Me) and chocolates for guests.

Tickets are $39 and $29 and may be purchased online at thepalacedanbury.com or by calling 203-794-9944. Free parking is available in the lot behind the theater building, which is at 165 Main Street, Danbury.

Vienna: City of Dreams

Rising star violinist Karen Gomyo will join the Stamford Symphony in a concert titled Vienna: City of Dreams on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. She will play Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major; also on the program is Hummel’s Variations on Ach! Du lieber Augustin and Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 in C Major, The Great.

Tickets start at $25; kids under 18 are admitted free on Sunday and there’s a free interactive MusiKids program on Sunday at 2. For reservations, visit stamfordsymphony.org or call 203-325-4466.

Young Artists 2017

Wilton High School students are among the exhibitors in the Young Artists 2017 Exhibition opening Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay Street, Katonah, N.Y. The annual show iincludes more than 400 artworks, created, curated and installed by the students. It will be on view through March 5.

Museum hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 on Sunday; admission is pay what you wish during this show. For information, visit katonahmuseum.org or 914-232-9555.

Family show

Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present the musical Twinkle Tames a Dragon, based on the book by Katharine Holabird, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 and 4 p.m.

The show is produced by Vital Theatre Company and is recommended for ages 2 to 7; tickets are $20. For reservations, visit westportplayhouse.org or call 203-227-4177.

Swing Time!

WestonArts and The Friends of The Weston Senior Center will present Swing Time Valentine, a concert of jazz standards, featuring actor/singer James Naughton of Weston as emcee and Chris Coogan of Weston as musical director, performing with his jazz trio, on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3.

Singers in addition to Naughton and Coogan will include Rebecca Borowik, Grace Goodrich, Emilie Hannon, Sean Hannon, Greg Naughton, Samantha Rehr, Barbara Schottenfeld, Nancy Sturgis and Thomas Valenti.

The concert will take place at Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston. Tickets at the door will be $15, $10 for seniors and students. For more information, visit westonarts.org.

And coming up …

The New Canaan Historical Society will host a Valentine Tea on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. and a Children’s After School Valentine’s Day Tea & Crafts on Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For details and reservations, call 203-966-1776. The historical society is at 13 Oenoke Ridge; nchistory.org.

* * * *

The Commodores will be at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Valentine’s Day for a gala celebration, starting at 6 p.m. with a reception, featuring dessert, a glass of champagne a raffle, live auction and more. The live auction and show start at 8 and tickets are $135. For reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

* * * *

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is looking for volunteers and invites people who are interested (age 15 or older) to come to an interview on Wednesday, Feb. 15, or Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. Training will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. during March. For information and to register, visit maritimeaquarium.org/support/volunteer.

* * * *

Fiddler Brian Conway, the pre-eminent exponent of the Sligo style, will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann session on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:45 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Admission is free; BYOB. For information, call Tim at 203-257-8737.