LETTER: A few more questions to ask

To the Editor:

Would the Town of Stratford allow a nice mural on the side of the Windsor Package Store building where their new parking lot is, possibly with a Paradise Green theme? Would the neighbors endorse the idea, or fight against it?

Do you believe that Donut Crazy is going to improve the area where the old Gulf station used to be? I absolutely want to believe that it will.

Does anyone else like the idea of using some still-standing, large tree trunks to be sculpted, maybe into some sort of totem, by an accomplished chainsaw artist? I believe a Bob Peel floated that idea not too long ago, when trees along town roads were being cut down to the ground. Did anyone ever consider that it might be cool for Stratford to be a destination for totem pole art, as well as other outdoor art displays? Who hated the Adirondack Chair project?

If you are concerned, will you express your concern to town officials and to those who might be able to allay that concern?