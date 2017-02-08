John Tomac sees the Statue of Liberty nearly every day.

Living in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, N.Y., the illustrator typically glances at Lady Liberty as he takes his dog for a walk. He knows what she represents. A beacon that welcomes all to the United States.

“It stands there as a symbol of America,” he said. “That was the lighthouse in the harbor for people coming in.”

Tomac feels that has changed now. With President Donald Trump signing an executive order on Jan. 27 banning travel into the United States from seven countries, it may not feel as welcoming anymore. The Stratford native channeled his worries into an eye-catching illustration that serves as the cover for The New Yorker magazine.

Tomac’s “Liberty’s Flameout” is the cover art for The New Yorker’s Feb. 13 and 20 issue. Against a black background, it shows Lady Liberty’s famous torch extinguished, with white smoke slowly rising from where the fire once burned.

Tomac, who graduated from Bunnell High School in 1999, said the talk of Trump’s travel ban that forbade entry to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries bothered him and many Americans.

“It seems antithetical to everything we like to tell ourselves that America stands for,” said Tomac, who works as a freelance illustrator for magazines and other publications. “We see ourselves as a beacon of freedom for the rest of the world, but right now, we seem to hide in the dark.”

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the travel ban, which would bar travelers from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia for 90 days, suspend new refugee admissions for 120 days, and impose an indefinite block on refugees from Syria. A U.S. District Court judge issued a stay on the order on Jan. 28. Another federal judge suspended parts of the executive order last Friday.

Tomac, 35, who has worked as a freelance illustrator for about two years, came up with the idea on his way back from the U.S. district courthouse where the travel ban was ordered stayed.

“It was just one of the things hanging there in the forefront of my mind. I said I had to get this out of my head,” he said.

Tomac worked for a few hours and ran the concept past his wife, who gave her approval.

He contacted The New Yorker on Jan. 29 about his piece. On Monday, the magazine said it was interested. The artwork was eventually accepted.

Tomac’s cover has been shared more than 24,000 times from The New Yorker’s Facebook page and retweeted more than 1,600 times from the magazine’s Twitter account. It’s much more reaction than he’s had for other art he’s created for other magazines, trade publications and universities.

“I’ve been kind of blown away with the reception,” Tomac said. “It’s a little surreal to see the reaction to it, to open up Facebook and Twitter and see people reacting to something you’ve made.”

Tomac said he won’t get too lost in his brief bit of fame, especially with family to tend to.

“While everyone is going nuts about it, I have to keep level-headed. I’ve got two kids running around,” he said. “The 4-year-old is much more interested in what he built with Legos.”