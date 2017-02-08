Stratford students named to dean’s lists

The following Stratford students were named to the fall dean’s list at these colleges:
Northeastern University: Helen Langston, freshman, pharmacy.
Norwich University: Michael Francis Pulaski, Nolan Shepard Aurelia.
Sacred Heart University: Kyle Carmona.
Saint Francis University: Kathryn Buonantony, English, provost’s list.
Springfield College: Samuel Leventhal, communications/sports journalism; Jacob Sosik, criminal justice; John Cox, health science/pre-physical therapy.
University of New Hampshire: Mathew Finley, high honors; Chelsea Rossomando, honors.
Western New England University: Brittany M. Russell, doctor of pharmacy, president’s list; Dean’s list: Brendan Gloss, general biology; Jeremy Proto, sport management; Aaron Rios, finance; Brian Valeriano, electrical engineering; Spencer Bassett, criminal justice, criminal investigation concentration; Alexis Rader, biomedical engineering.