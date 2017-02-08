LETTER: Ideas worth exploring

To the Editor:

Recently I read an interesting commentary by former Councilman Mark Dumas, about someone establishing an “exploratory committee” in consideration of a potential run for office.

We can thank Mark for explaining some of the intricacies of campaign finance law: he said it gave a soon-to-be-announced candidate for mayor a legal opportunity to raise even more money from the same people. My initial thought was: why not get these money people to run for mayor, and cut out the middleman?

Seriously, however, we should be asking each and every potential candidate for mayor to “explore” some of the real issues of interest to voters this year. Naturally, we all support economic development and lower taxes…as well as rain falling only at night. But here’s a very short list of questions that every candidate, including for Council, should be asked to clearly address:

1) Center School: do you support or oppose demolition & privatization of this town asset?

2) Town Hall employment: do you support or oppose cutting staff positions and the salaries of mayoral appointees?

3) Water Pollution Control Authority: do you support or oppose keeping the sewer system financially separate?

4) Army Engine Plant: do you support or oppose leading a delegation that includes the Governor to talk to the Army in D.C. about this property’s remediation and redevelopment?

5) Shakespeare Theater: do you support or oppose engaging in contract discussions with the Elm Street Theater Company, who for more than three years have offered to redevelop of the Theater at no cost to taxpayers?

6) Board of Ed—do you support or oppose an independent audit of all town education finances instead of the current blank check?

7) Raymark: do you support or oppose the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plan with independent performance monitoring?

8) Exit 33: do you support or oppose a construction moratorium pending Raymark clean-up?

9) Transit Oriented Development—do you support or oppose a moratorium and re-do of Zoning TOD regulations?

10) Town attorney: do you support or oppose putting the town attorney’s office contract out for competitive bidding?

I could go on, but you get the idea. Explore this.