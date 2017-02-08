Obituary: Wendell C. Stagg, 91, of Stratford

Wendell C. Stagg, 91, of Stratford, cook for Jimmy’s of Savin Rock, husband of Helen A. Drozdowski Stagg, died Feb. 7, at the Jewish Home for the Elderly.

Born on June 19, 1925, in West Haven, son of the late Carl and Marguerite Smith Stagg; U.S. Army.

Besides his wife, he is survived by stepchildren, Elaine Jones and husband, Tracy of Middletown, Eric Majewski and wife, Claudia of Guilford, Ellen Majewski of Milford, his sisters, Nathalie Brooks and husband, Peter of Woodbridge, Betty Golebewski and husband, Stan of Meriden, his brother, Alan Stagg of Lebanon, and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Services: Friday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m., St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, Feb. 10, 8:30-10 a.m., Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.