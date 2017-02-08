Baldwin Center senior calendar: Feb. 10-16

Baldwin Center calendar

Mondays-Fridays, 8:30-4

1000 West Broad Street

203-385-4050

Friday, Feb. 10 — 9 CARES, zumba, 9:30 mahjongg; 11:30 chair yoga; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 cards, Baldwin Players show; 1 pokeno, ping pong, tap.

Monday, Feb. 13 — Closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 — 9 CARES, zumba; 10 sittercise, COA; 10:30 line dance; 11 Spanish, yoga; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 ladies poker, mahjongg, painting; 1 Golden Tones, Valentine’s Day party; 2 reiki; 2:30 painting.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 — 9 CARES, strength; 10 zumba, book group; 11 Qigong, adult craft; 11:30 piano; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 men’s poker, Wii bowling; 1 writing, pickleball, AARP.

Thursday, Feb. 16 — 9 CARES, aerobics; 10 sittercise, Wooster; 10:30 line dance; 11 yoga; 11:45 lunch; noon reflexology; 12:30 Wii bowling; 1 Chamber orchestra, ping pong, pickleball, balance.

General David Wooster

General Wooster talk, presented by Raymond Vermette of the Stratford Historical Society on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. General Wooster was born in Stratford in the early 1700s and graduated from Yale. Wooster established the first Masonic Lodge in Connecticut, led the Connecticut militiamen in various battles during the French and Indian War. The General lived in New Haven in the section of the community now known as Wooster Square. Wooster was mortally wounded in the Battle of Ridgefield, CT in 1777. He is buried in Danvers, Conn.

Community Spotlight: EMERGE

Donna Jackson of EMERGE in Stratford will discuss how the organization was founded and their mission Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. EMERGE offers transitional shelter for up to one year or longer, and permanent supportive housing options for female survivors of domestic violence and their children. Most services are provided in-house including rehabilitation programs, counseling, parenting skills, employment assistance and money management. Lifelong Learners is co-sponsored by Stratford Library and Stratford Senior Services. All are welcome to attend this free program.

Fall prevention program

Stratford Senior Services is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls program on Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m., started on Feb. 2, at the Baldwin Center. Classes are held once a week for eight weeks. The program is free. A workbook is provided and refreshments are served. To register, call 203-385-4050.

Poker anyone?

The men’s poker group that plays on Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. is looking for more players. To join, or for more information, call Tim at 203-378-3377.

Piano lessons

Piano lessons run Wednesdays at 11:30, started Jan. 11. For more information or to sign up, call 203-385-4050.

Men’s Club meeting

The Men’s Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Friday of every month at the Baldwin Center. New members welcome; Don Coulson, 203-375-9937.

Qigong

Awaken your vital life-force energy with a combined approach of movement, breathing and relaxation Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

All levels exercise

Classes include aerobics, zumba, zumba tone, qigong, strength, yoga, tai chi and sittercise. Cardio classes and low impact classes help with balance, coordination and flexibility. Visit the center and pick up a current schedule or try out a class; Lauren Donovan, 203-385-4050.

Strength training

Classes held Mondays, at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays, at 9 a.m. Strength training in older adults improves flexibility and balance, which may decrease the likelihood and severity of falls. Increased bone density is another benefit. Bring 1-2 lb. hand weights. Registration not necessary. Class fee is $1. Open to the senior community.

Men’s Club seeks members

The Stratford Senior Men’s Club is looking to expand its membership. The group gets together to bowl, play bocce, pinochle, etc. Club meets twice a month at the Baldwin Center. They host speakers that cover topics ranging from hobbies, sports, history, local news, health and more. Information: Don Coulson, 203-375-9937.

Laugh therapy

Laugh therapy can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and can give an overall feeling of well-being. Laughter increases blood flow just as cardio exercise does with the same benefit. It is the easiest form of meditation and brings instant relaxation. In addition, studies have shown laughter increases immune-boosting antibodies. No experience or physical ability necessary. Instructor (and Baldwin Center member) Mary Torres will have you laughing. Classes are held the first and third Monday of each month. No registration necessary. Fee $2 per class.

CARES program

Stratford Senior Services is accepting new participants for its CARES program. CARES is a social model activities program designed for older adults who may have a memory impairment or are physically too frail to participate in the programs at the Baldwin Center. The program provides seniors with a variety of therapeutic recreational activities within a supervised and structured environment.

The C.A.R.E.S. Program is housed at the Raymond E. Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street. Program hours are Monday-Friday, 9-3:30. Participants are provided with a continental breakfast in the morning, a hot lunch in the afternoon, and snacks. Programming includes music, exercise, trivia and other word games, and activities that help individuals with balance and hand-eye coordination.

Cost to attend the C.A.R.E.S. program is $15/day for Stratford residents, and $20/day for non-Stratford residents. For more information, call 203-385-4050 or 203-385-4055 and ask for Erin or Diane.

Tap dancing

Led by a Stratford Dance Academy Instructor, $4/class. Call for the date of the next six-week session.

Monday bingo

The Baldwin Center offers bingo in the main hall on Monday afternoons at 12:45. Bingo cards are .50 cents per card or three cards for $1. Several different games are played. Any senior age 55 and older may attend.

Dakim BrainFitness

Easy to use, computer-based program designed specifically for adults exercises six essential cognitive domains in every session and self-adjusts the level of challenge for each user in each domain, so everyone receives customized therapy. It is the number one brand of brain fitness in America’s senior living market and has been shown to significantly improve memory, both immediate and delayed, and language skills as it strengthens attention, focus, and concentration. To schedule a session, call Lauren Donovan, 203-385-4050.

Spanish class

Instructor Cindy Brand offers a beginners class which includes speaking and culture, as well as vocabulary and grammar, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., $2, 203-385-4050.

Wii bowling

Play every Wednesday and Thursday, 12:30. Additionally, group competes against other senior centers in the area. No experience required.

Italian classes

Conversational Italian taught by Anna Sincavage Mondays, 11:30, Baldwin Center library. Class fee: $2, 203-385-4050.

Sikorsky Teamsters of Stratford

Meets second Wednesday of the month, 11, Union Hall, 150 Garfield Ave. Bette, 203-375-7313 or 203-243-5633.

Free Internet

Stratford Senior Services offers free wireless connection to the Internet at the Baldwin Center Coffee Shop weekdays, 9-3.

CT Veterans Wartime Service Medal

Established by the 2005 General Assembly, any veteran who served at least 90 days during wartime and was honorably discharged is eligible for the medal. Visit ct.gov/ctvg. Applications also are available at Baldwin Center Main Desk, and can be submitted to the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.