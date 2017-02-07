Stratford Star

Obituary: Julia Marcovich Smolko, 94, of Stratford

Julia Marcovich Smolko, 94, of Stratford, retired assembler for General Electric, wife of the late Joseph Smolko, died Feb. 5, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Simpson, Pa. to the late Jacob and Florence (Romancik) Marcovich.

Survivors include nieces, Eleanor Bigley and her husband, John, Carolyn Contardi and her husband, Gene, Paticia Zelinsky and her husband, Edward, Barbara Kopac, nephew, Stephen Marcovich, and several great nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, John, Nicholas, and Stephen Marcovich, sister, Mary Kopac and her husband, George, nephew, Nicholas Kopac, and companion of several years, Thomas Hainsworth.

Services: Friday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 9:30-10.

