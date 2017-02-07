Obituary: Julia Patricia “Pat” Berger, 88, of Stratford

Julia Patricia “Pat” Berger, 88, of Stratford, manager with the former Barker’s Department Store, wife of the late George “Les” Berger, died Feb. 5, in Cambridge Manor, Fairfield.

Born in Bridgeport July 29, 1928, daughter of the late Clarence and Hilda Gerry.

Survivors include daughter, Gloria Paoli and her husband, Charles of Milford, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Visiting hours: Wednesday, 4-8, funeral home.