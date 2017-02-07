Stratford Star

Obituary: Albert R. Mobilio, 82, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on February 7, 2017

Albert R. Mobilio, 82, of Stratford, a barber, retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft, formerly employed by Handy & Harmen, husband of Grace Belfiore Mobilio, died Feb. 5.

Born in Bridgeport on May 9, 1934, son of the late Vincent and Pasqualina Persica Mobilio.

Survived by a son, Albert Mobilio, three daughters, Laura Viscount, Patty Mobilio and Maureen Bergeron and her husband, Ronald, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by three sisters, Marie Lupinacci, Viola Pace and Natalie DiCicco and three brothers, Joseph, Ernest and Rudy Mobilio.

Services: Friday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8, Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

