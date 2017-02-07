Stratford business supports Puerto Rican Parade’s Cultural Pageant

Rosa Flores, director of Latin Rhythm Dance Studio in Stratford has again opened her studio to help the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County Inc. with their Cultural Pageant which is held annually. Eva Morales is the pageant coordinator for 2017. She performs with Danza Fiesta, a New York City based Puerto Rican and Latin American folk dance and theater company.

Youth ages 6-21 are invited to participate in the PRPFC Cultural Pageant, to be held in June. The pageant is not a beauty pageant, but a cultural pageant. Participants must be Puerto Rican or of Puerto Rican ancestry and be a resident of Fairfield County.

Contestants are still being accepted for the 2017 PRPFC Cultural Pageant. For more information contact Maria Valle, 203-521-7837 or Edward Martinez, 203-610-4198.

Stratford has been represented in the Puerto Rican Parade Cultural Pageant with candidates and winners in previous years. In 2015, the Cultural Pageant Queen was Thalia Marie Perez, a student from Stratford High School. Also, the 2012 Cultural Pageant Queen was Adriana Marie Cedeno, student from Bunnell High School.