Stratford Star

Stratford business supports Puerto Rican Parade’s Cultural Pageant

By Stratford Star on February 7, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People, Regional · 0 Comments

Rosa Flores, director of Latin Rhythm Dance Studio in Stratford has again opened her studio to help the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County Inc. with their Cultural Pageant which is held annually. Eva Morales is the pageant coordinator for 2017. She performs with Danza Fiesta, a New York City based Puerto Rican and Latin American folk dance and theater company.

Youth ages 6-21 are invited to participate in the PRPFC Cultural Pageant, to be held in June. The pageant is not a beauty pageant, but a cultural pageant. Participants must be Puerto Rican or of Puerto Rican ancestry and be a resident of Fairfield County.

Contestants are still being accepted for the 2017 PRPFC Cultural Pageant. For more information contact Maria Valle, 203-521-7837 or Edward Martinez, 203-610-4198.

Stratford has been represented in the Puerto Rican Parade Cultural Pageant with candidates and winners in previous years. In 2015, the Cultural Pageant Queen was Thalia Marie Perez, a student from Stratford High School. Also, the 2012 Cultural Pageant Queen was Adriana Marie Cedeno, student from Bunnell High School.

Contestants take part in the preparation for the 2017 pageant with the direction of Eva Morales at the Latin Rhythm Dance Studio located at 1418 Barnum Avenue, Stratford.

Contestants take part in the preparation for the 2017 pageant with the direction of Eva Morales at the Latin Rhythm Dance Studio located at 1418 Barnum Avenue, Stratford.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Community Fund announces Lighthouse Award recipients
  2. SPOTLIGHT: Events in Stratford and surrounding area
  3. Americares names Bridgeport native director of free clinic
  4. Stratford residents honored at Kennedy Center calendar reception

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 7 Next Post Stratford Baseball Association sign-up dates
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress